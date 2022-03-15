17-Year-Old Nader Rayan Shot Dead by Israeli Forces in Nablus

  1. Home
Published March 15th, 2022 - 01:04 GMT
Nader Haitham Rayan (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Palestinian teen is shot dead in Nablus. Israeli soldiers killed 17-year-old Nader Haitham Rayan as they stormed the Balata Camp to the east of the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Both his name and shooting are trending on the social media. Shot this morning, he is being buried this afternoon on Tuesday 15 March 2022. He was shot with multiple bullets to the head, chest, abdomen and hand. He was killed instantly.

After the shooting Rayan's body was taken to the Rafedya Hospital in Nablus but he was dead on arrival. Pictures of the burial are being posted on the social media. 

The teen boy is among three who were killed in the same morning by Israeli forces. Alaa Shaham from the Qalandia refugee camp near Ramallah was shot dead and so was Sanad Herbed in the Naqab. The 27-year-old was also killed by Israeli forces. 


Heartbreaking photos show the home of the family of Nader Rayan as the bid him the final farewell. 
 


