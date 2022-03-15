17-Year-Old Nader Rayan Shot Dead by Israeli Forces in Nablus

ALBAWABA - Palestinian teen is shot dead in Nablus. Israeli soldiers killed 17-year-old Nader Haitham Rayan as they stormed the Balata Camp to the east of the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

After assaulting the Balata Refugee Camp, east of Nablus, Israeli occupying troops shot and killed Nader Haitham Rayan, a 17-year-old Palestinian adolescent. pic.twitter.com/4BfU0iXkZK — Issam Adwan 🇵🇸 (@Issam_Adwan) March 15, 2022

Both his name and shooting are trending on the social media. Shot this morning, he is being buried this afternoon on Tuesday 15 March 2022. He was shot with multiple bullets to the head, chest, abdomen and hand. He was killed instantly.

Photos: Heartbreaking photos document the family of Nader Rayan, 16, as they bid him farewell. He was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers this morning in Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.



Photos by: Wafa News Agency#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/KARmvsi0lB — Wafa News Agency - English (@WAFANewsEnglish) March 15, 2022

After the shooting Rayan's body was taken to the Rafedya Hospital in Nablus but he was dead on arrival. Pictures of the burial are being posted on the social media.

Israeli "soldiers" blast 17yr-old Nader Haytham Rayan with multiple bullets to the head, chest, abdomen & hand, killing him instantly #RIP https://t.co/ZMzdPgOTuS — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 15, 2022

The teen boy is among three who were killed in the same morning by Israeli forces. Alaa Shaham from the Qalandia refugee camp near Ramallah was shot dead and so was Sanad Herbed in the Naqab. The 27-year-old was also killed by Israeli forces.

Two #Palestinian young men, Nader Rayan 17-year-old (on the right), and Sanad Al-Herbed 27-year-old (on the left) were shot dead by #Israeli occupation forces.

"news like this must not seem ordinary to people due to its high repetition!#Israelcrimes #Palestine pic.twitter.com/LKPImcp4AN — Alex Deeb (@AlexDeeb9) March 15, 2022



Heartbreaking photos show the home of the family of Nader Rayan as the bid him the final farewell.

