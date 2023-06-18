Saudi sends 17th aid package to earthquake victims

ALBAWABA - A Saudi aid plane left King Khalid International Airport to Gaziantep Airport, which counts for being the 17th aid bundle by Saudi Arabia to earthquake-affected areas.

On Saturday, a flight managed by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) landed at Gaziantep Airport, carrying 90 tons of medical supplies.

This aid bundle adds up months' worth of Saudi Arabia's efforts in offering humanitarian assistance to all those affected by the tragic earthquake that hit a number of southern provinces across Turkey as well as northern parts of Syria.

The Saudi first response teams were one of the first teams deployed to the scene, with more than 4,000 medical professionals who registered as volunteers.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) provided the aid under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As well as financial aid, Saudi Arabia has provided tents, temporary housing, shelter materials, clothing, blankets, and mattresses, Alarabiya reported.

A spokesperson for the United Nations humanitarian office, Jens Laerke said: “United Nations humanitarian agencies have reached more than 4.1 million people with non-food aid, and three million people with emergency food assistance, while more than 700,000 people have received support to improve their living quarters, including tents, relief housing units, and tents repair tools.”

The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted southern parts of Turkey and northern parts of Syria, with a death toll exceeding the 50,000 mark in Turkey alone and around 9,000 in Syria.