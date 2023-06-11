19 Israeli soldiers injured in crash

ALBAWABA - Israeli local media reported that dozens of soldiers were injured in a bus crash in southern Israel.

The Times of Israel said that a crash between the bus and a truck was reported at the Tlalim junction on the Route 40 highway.

Sources said that 39 Israeli soldiers were on board the bus during the crash on Sunday.

An Israeli rescue worker confirmed that "a female soldier in her 20s is moderately hurt, and 18 other soldiers and the bus driver are lightly hurt."