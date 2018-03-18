19 Palestinians Arrested During IDF Overnight Raids in West Bank

Israeli forces (AFP/File Photo)

Israeli forces detained at least 19 Palestinians during overnight raids between Saturday and Sunday from across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to a statement from the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS said in a statement Israeli soldiers detained six Palestinians from the northern West Bank district of Nablus, including a man who allegedly carried out an unspecified attack in the central west bank district of Salfit last month.

Another Palestinian was detained in the northern West Bank district of Jenin.

In the central West Bank, four Palestinians were detained in Ramallah, while a 16-year-old was detained in Qalqiliya.

Two Palestinians were detained from the Hebron district, and one Palestinian was detained in the district of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Meanwhile in East Jerusalem, four Palestinians were detained from the neighborhood of Issawiya.

According to a report last week, Israeli forces arrested 1,319 Palestinians from the occupied Palestinian territory. Among the detainees were 274 children, 23 women and four journalists.

The number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli jails, as of February 28, 2018, was 6,500, prisoners rights group Addameer reported.

Of the 6,500 prisoners, 63 were women, including six girls, and 350 were children.

This article has been adapted from its original source.