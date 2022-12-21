2 dead, 12 injured in California quake

ALBAWABA - At least two people were killed and 12 other were injured in a 6.4 magnitude earthquake which rattled Northern California’s Eureka area early Tuesday, according to CNN.

The Cable News Network quoted the US Geological Survey as saying that the quake also drew reports of damage to roads and homes, shook residents from their sleep, and left tens of thousands without electricity.

Violent quake in N California damages homes, disrupts power https://t.co/zfmEw0qs33 — CTV News Calgary (@CTVCalgary) December 21, 2022

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. Pacific Time (10:34 GMT) was in the Pacific, about 15 miles from Fortuna, a city of nearly 12,000 in Humboldt County.

At least two people are dead “as a result of medical emergencies” during and after the earthquake, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Twelve injuries were reported.