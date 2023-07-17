2 dead, child injured in Crimean Bridge explosion

ALBAWABA - A number of heavy explosions were heard across the Kerch Bridge, which links the Crimean Peninsula to Russia. Two people were reportedly killed and one child was Injured.

Update

The Security Forces and Navy forces, who were allegedly conducting a naval drill near the Crimean Bridge, are being blamed for the Kerch Bridge explosion, according to Ukrainian media.

Kerch Bridge explosion

Russian media called the incident an "emergency situation", as the announcement came hours after the head of the Russian administration in Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Telegram: "Traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge. An emergency occurred in the area of ​​​​the 145th support from the (Russian side of the bridge)".

Multiple Explosions have been reported on the Kerch Strait Bridge between the Russian Mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, at least 1 Span of the Bridge is claimed to have Collapsed so far with the Support of several other Spans suffering Severe Damage; Civilian Casualties are… pic.twitter.com/ve5VyyvkHn — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 17, 2023

“Law enforcement agencies and all relevant services are working… measures are being taken to handle the situation,” Aksyonov added.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, has said, claiming that such events are a “typical way of solving problems by authorities of Crimea and the aggressor country”, accusing Russians of being the main contributors behind the explosion.

The Russian-controlled Crimean bridge consists of a separate roadway and railway supported by concrete stilts, giving way to a larger span supported by steel arches at the point where ships pass between the Black Sea and the smaller Azov Sea.

Crimean Peninsula as a Russian territory

After a referendum in March 2014, the Crimean Peninsula declared independence, and Russia annexed it as Russian territory.