  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 2 injured on Israel-Egypt border

2 injured on Israel-Egypt border

Published June 3rd, 2023 - 07:24 GMT
Israel

ALBAWABA - Two people were in injured on the border between Israel and Egypt in what Israel called a "serious security incident."

According to Jerusalem Post, the injured people were reportedly taken to hospital Saturday for medical treatment, although the severity of their injuries are unknown.

The reason behind the attack is still unknown, but Israeli authorities announced opening an investigation into the attack.

The Times of Israel reported that incident took place near the southern town of Nitzana.

Tags:IsraelEgyptAttack

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...