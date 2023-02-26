2 Israeli settlers reportedly injured in West Bank shooting

ALBAWABA - Two Israeli settlers were reportedly injured in a shooting that targeted their vehicle in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, regional media outlets reported.

Al Jazeera news channel said the shooting took place near the town of Huwara, south of the West Bank town of Nablus.

The Jerusalem Post said the shooting took place at Einabus Junction, near Huwara.

#عاجل: إصابة مستوطنين اثنين جراء عملية إطلاق نار في بلدة حوارة بنابلس، ووسائل إعلام فلسطينية تؤكد أن منفذ الهجوم انسحب من الموقع بسلام pic.twitter.com/1oGTyMZ7fQ — شبكة رصد (@RassdNewsN) February 26, 2023

The post quoted Israeli Defense Forces as saying the two who were injured are in "serious condition."

Their identities could not be immediately confirmed.

But several Palestinian tweets said that the targets were Israeli settlers and that the attacker was a Palestinian who managed to "escape the area successfully."

One video showed Israeli rescue teams performing CPR on one of the injured, who was lying on the ground between vehicles.