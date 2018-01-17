2 Iraqi Officers Dead, 7 Injured in Roadside Explosion

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing (AFP/File)

Two police officers were killed by a roadside bomb blast in eastern Iraq on Wednesday, according to a local police officer.

The device exploded as a police patrol was passing in Haud al-Taij, 70km north-east of Baquba city, Police Capt. Habib al-Shemari said.

He said seven police personnel were also injured in the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Iraqi officials usually accuse ISIS of such attacks.

Although Iraqi army dislodged ISIS from northern and western Iraq last year, the group still has sleeper cells across the country.

