2 Israeli soldiers wounded in stabbing attack

ALBAWABA - Two Israeli soldiers were injured in a stabbing attack in the town of Rishon Letshwin in Tel Aviv.

قناة كان العبرية: "مشاهد لحظة اعتقال منفذ عملية الطعن في تل أبيب". pic.twitter.com/PKZZjdnEwD — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 4, 2023

The Israeli ambulance confirmed that two soldiers in the Israeli army were wounded in a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, on Tuesday morning. They were given first aid and taken to hospitals to complete treatment.

تغطية صحفية: فيديو من مكان عملية الطعن قرب "تل أبيب" قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/Lz1NI87aWN — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 4, 2023

Israeli media reported that the condition of one of the soldiers was serious, while the other was slightly wounded.

نجمة داود:

نتيجة عملية الطعن فى ريشون لتسيون تم نقل إصابتين لرجلين فى العشرين من العمر إلى مستشفى أساف هروفيه وصفت إحداها بالخطيرة والأخرى بالطفيفه..#ترجمة_هشام_ناجى

Translated by 🇵🇸Hisham Naji✍

תורגם הישאם נאגי pic.twitter.com/ca9bMLgZl9 — 🇵🇸 ابو العز السوافيرى 🇵🇸 (@AboAlezswafery) April 4, 2023

However, there were conflicting reports about the fate of the perpetrator. While sources stated that he was shot and killed, others stated that he was arrested and is being investigated.

The area in which the stabbing attack was carried out is crowded with soldiers from the Israeli army and contains several military bases.

It is described to be a central station for soldiers traveling to their bases in the coast and the south.

نجمة داود:

نتيجة عملية الطعن فى ريشون لتسيون تم نقل إصابتين لرجلين فى العشرين من العمر إلى مستشفى أساف هروفيه وصفت إحداها بالخطيرة والأخرى بالطفيفه..#ترجمة_هشام_ناجى

Translated by 🇵🇸Hisham Naji✍

תורגם הישאם נאגי pic.twitter.com/ca9bMLgZl9 — 🇵🇸 ابو العز السوافيرى 🇵🇸 (@AboAlezswafery) April 4, 2023

The stabbing attack comes while the West Bank is witnessing an ongoing escalation between Palestinians and Israel Defense Forces.

من مكان العمليه قرب قاعدة"تسريفين" العسكريه فى ريشون لتسيون..#هشام_ناجي pic.twitter.com/ObGoFFjzpx — 🇵🇸 ابو العز السوافيرى 🇵🇸 (@AboAlezswafery) April 4, 2023

Recently, military operations had been targeting Palestinian resistance fighters, while many Israelis were killed and injured in operations carried out by Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank in the past weeks.