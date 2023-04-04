  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 2 Israeli soldiers wounded in stabbing attack

2 Israeli soldiers wounded in stabbing attack

Published April 4th, 2023 - 07:33 GMT
2 Israeli soldiers wounded in stabbing attack
Shutterstock
Highlights
Israeli media reported that the condition of one of the soldiers was serious, while the other was slightly wounded.

ALBAWABA - Two Israeli soldiers were injured in a stabbing attack in the town of Rishon Letshwin in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli ambulance confirmed that two soldiers in the Israeli army were wounded in a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, on Tuesday morning. They were given first aid and taken to hospitals to complete treatment.

Israeli media reported that the condition of one of the soldiers was serious, while the other was slightly wounded.

However, there were conflicting reports about the fate of the perpetrator. While sources stated that he was shot and killed, others stated that he was arrested and is being investigated.

The area in which the stabbing attack was carried out is crowded with soldiers from the Israeli army and contains several military bases.

It is described to be a central station for soldiers traveling to their bases in the coast and the south.

The stabbing attack comes while the West Bank is witnessing an ongoing escalation between Palestinians and Israel Defense Forces.

Recently, military operations had been targeting Palestinian resistance fighters, while many Israelis were killed and injured in operations carried out by Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank in the past weeks.

Tags:IsraelTel Avivstabbing attackIsrael Defense ForcesPalestinians

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...