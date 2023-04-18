2 Israelis wounded in shooting attack

  1. Home
Published April 18th, 2023 - 08:18 GMT
The perpetrator left the scene of the accident on foot

ALBAWABA - Two Israelis were wounded in a shooting attack in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem.

A shooting attack in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem, on Tuesday morning, resulted in the injury of two people, Hebrew channel "12" reported.

According to the channel, the Israeli police are still searching for the perpetrator of the attack. After it was found that he left the scene of the accident on foot.

Sources suggested that the injured are in moderate condition. They had been hit by gunshot wounds in the upper part of their bodies.

According to the circulating information, the weapon that was used is of the "Carlo" type. Police found it at the scene 200 meters away.

In addition, the Israeli security forces asked settlers to close their homes and not leave them, amid police reinforcements, besieging a building in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and extensive combing operations for the perpetrator of the shooting.

 

