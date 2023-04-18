2 Israelis wounded in shooting attack

ALBAWABA - Two Israelis were wounded in a shooting attack in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem.

A shooting attack in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem, on Tuesday morning, resulted in the injury of two people, Hebrew channel "12" reported.

Two Israeli men were wounded in a suspected shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/wxwwCI8RNK — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 18, 2023

According to the channel, the Israeli police are still searching for the perpetrator of the attack. After it was found that he left the scene of the accident on foot.

Sources suggested that the injured are in moderate condition. They had been hit by gunshot wounds in the upper part of their bodies.

🔴Possible terror attack in Jerusalem



2 Israelis wounded in a shooting, both in moderate condition



More details to follow



📹Magen David Adom emergency services pic.twitter.com/5vHc2bjEKi — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) April 18, 2023

According to the circulating information, the weapon that was used is of the "Carlo" type. Police found it at the scene 200 meters away.

In addition, the Israeli security forces asked settlers to close their homes and not leave them, amid police reinforcements, besieging a building in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and extensive combing operations for the perpetrator of the shooting.