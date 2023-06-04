Breaking Headline

2 killed in fuel tank explosion in UAE

Published June 4th, 2023 - 12:28 GMT
fuel tank
From Twitter

ALBAWABA A fuel tank exploded in Ajman’s Al Jurf industrial area, leaving two dead and three injured, on Sunday, the Ajman Police said.

The police operations room received a report at 11am stating that an explosion had occurred in a “diesel tank”, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said.

Ajman Police released three photos without providing any additional details.

 

Tags:Fuel TankUAEAjmanAjman Police

