2 killed in fuel tank explosion in UAE

ALBAWABA - The leader of the Hong Kong Opposition party Chan Po-ying was arrested on Sunday.Chan Po-ying, who is the leader of Hong Kong's opposition League of Social Democrats party ...
ALBAWABA A fuel tank exploded in Ajman’s Al Jurf industrial area, leaving two dead and three injured, on Sunday, the Ajman Police said.
The police operations room received a report at 11am stating that an explosion had occurred in a “diesel tank”, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said.
Ajman Police released three photos without providing any additional details.