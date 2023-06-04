2 killed in fuel tank explosion in UAE

ALBAWABA A fuel tank exploded in Ajman’s Al Jurf industrial area, leaving two dead and three injured, on Sunday, the Ajman Police said.

انفجار خزان مشتقات بتروليه أسفر عن وفاة شخصين في عجمان#عميد_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/t6yevzETPV — شبكة عميد الإمارات (@3meed_news) June 4, 2023

The police operations room received a report at 11am stating that an explosion had occurred in a “diesel tank”, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said.

Ajman Police released three photos without providing any additional details.