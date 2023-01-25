2 killed in Germany knife attack

  1. Home
Published January 25th, 2023 - 04:30 GMT
ALBAWABA – At least seven casualties were reported in a knife attack that took place inside a train in Germany on Wednesday.

At least two were killed and five others were injured in the stabbing attack, the Associated Press reported. The suspect was arrested by the police.

The incident happened on a train which was on the road between Kiel and Hamburg cities.

The interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, stated to German public broadcaster NDR: "We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened."

