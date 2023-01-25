2 killed in Germany knife attack

ALBAWABA – At least seven casualties were reported in a knife attack that took place inside a train in Germany on Wednesday.

At least two were killed and five others were injured in the stabbing attack, the Associated Press reported. The suspect was arrested by the police.

A man stabbed and wounded several people on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before police detained him, and two of the victims died, German news agency dpa reported. https://t.co/RnjFkoeYho — The Associated Press (@AP) January 25, 2023

The incident happened on a train which was on the road between Kiel and Hamburg cities.

The interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, stated to German public broadcaster NDR: "We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened."