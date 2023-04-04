2 killed in Israeli aggression on Damascus

ALBAWABA - Two Syrians were killed in an Israeli aggression on the Syrian capital, Damascus, the fourth Israeli attack on Syria in less than a week.

The Syrian News Agency (SANA) said that at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Israel carried out an air attack with barrages of missiles from the Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus and the southern region.

According to the Syrian agency, the Syrian air defense "confronted the aggression's missiles and shot down most of them."

The aggression resulted in the death of two civilians and some material losses.

SANA published pictures and short videos on Twitter of what it called "the air defenses' response to hostile targets in the airspace of Damascus."

من تصدي دفاعاتنا الجوية لأهداف معادية في أجواء دمشق (https://t.co/rn0jCt67Dl) pic.twitter.com/r2vDWZNIZK — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) April 3, 2023

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the attack which was announced by the Syrian side and held Israel responsible. The latter rarely confirms carrying out strikes in Syria.

However, on the other hand, Israel constantly affirms that it will continue to confront what it describes as Iran's attempts to consolidate its military presence in Syria.

عاجل || مقتل شخص وإصابة أخرين بعد سقوط صاروخ مصدره الدفاعات الجوية التابعة للنظام السوري والتي كانت تحاول التصدي للطيران الإسرائيلي، على معمل زجاج في مدينة #الكسوة بريف #دمشق. pic.twitter.com/71jPkz254c — Step News Agency - وكالة ستيب الإخبارية (@Step_Agency) April 3, 2023

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew and ALBAWABA translated into English, that "the internal debate in Israel does not and will not harm our resolve, our strength, and our ability to act against our enemies on all fronts, wherever and whenever they demand it."

אנחנו גובים מחיר כבד מהמשטרים שתומכים בטרור, מחוץ לגבולות ישראל. אני מציע לאויבינו לא לטעות.



הוויכוח הפנימי בישראל אינו פוגע ולא יפגע כהוא זה בנחישות, בעוצמה וביכולת שלנו לפעול נגד אויבינו בכל החזיתות, בכל מקום ובכל עת שידרשו. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 2, 2023

Last Thursday and Friday, Israeli planes bombed Damascus and its countryside, and on Sunday, Israel launched an aggression against the city of Homs and its countryside, wounding 5 soldiers.

مشاهد مباشرة للغارات الإسرائيلية الآن على دمشق وضواحيها#أورينت pic.twitter.com/i3PxsevKlv — Orient أورينت (@OrientNews) April 3, 2023

A car bomb exploded in Damascus on Sunday too, but there were no reports of casualties and no party claimed responsibility.

Two militants from pro-Iranian groups were killed in the Israeli raids on Syria. Iran vowed to respond to the attacks.