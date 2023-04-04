  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 2 killed in Israeli aggression on Damascus

2 killed in Israeli aggression on Damascus

Published April 4th, 2023 - 10:39 GMT
2 killed in Israeli aggression on Damascus
(Photo by JALAA MAREY / AFP)
Highlights
the Syrian air defense "confronted the aggression's missiles and shot down most of them"

ALBAWABA - Two Syrians were killed in an Israeli aggression on the Syrian capital, Damascus, the fourth Israeli attack on Syria in less than a week.

The Syrian News Agency (SANA) said that at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Israel carried out an air attack with barrages of missiles from the Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus and the southern region.

According to the Syrian agency, the Syrian air defense "confronted the aggression's missiles and shot down most of them."

The aggression resulted in the death of two civilians and some material losses.

SANA published pictures and short videos on Twitter of what it called "the air defenses' response to hostile targets in the airspace of Damascus."

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the attack which was announced by the Syrian side and held Israel responsible. The latter rarely confirms carrying out strikes in Syria.

However, on the other hand, Israel constantly affirms that it will continue to confront what it describes as Iran's attempts to consolidate its military presence in Syria.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew and ALBAWABA translated into English, that "the internal debate in Israel does not and will not harm our resolve, our strength, and our ability to act against our enemies on all fronts, wherever and whenever they demand it."

Last Thursday and Friday, Israeli planes bombed Damascus and its countryside, and on Sunday, Israel launched an aggression against the city of Homs and its countryside, wounding 5 soldiers.

A car bomb exploded in Damascus on Sunday too, but there were no reports of casualties and no party claimed responsibility.

Two militants from pro-Iranian groups were killed in the Israeli raids on Syria. Iran vowed to respond to the attacks.

Tags:SyriaIsraelIranIsraeli aggressionDamascus

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...