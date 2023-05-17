2 killed in Italy floods, 900 evacuated

ALBAWABA - At least two people were killed in the heavy rains and floods that ravaged Emilia-Romagna and Marche Regions. Italian Authorities evacuated 900 People till now.

Floods caused by torrential rains in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy have killed two people, according to what the authorities announced, on Wednesday,

The victims were reported to be a man in Forli, near Bologna, and a man in Cesena, whose wife was also missing.

#BREAKING: Two people dead, unknown number of people unaccounted for after heavy rain triggered severe flash flooding in northern Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region; large-scale rescue operation underwaypic.twitter.com/uHMIf1Ai5h — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) May 17, 2023

Some media outlets suggested that there is a third death. This has not been confirmed yet.

However, officials warned residents that they are still in danger. They urged "extreme caution".

The possibility of an increase in the number of victims remains, especially with the circulation of news of missing persons.

Tuesday night, Italian authorities evacuated approximately 900 individuals due to heavy rains and flooding in the Emilia-Romagna and Marche regions along the Adriatic coast, according to the Italian Fire Department.

Over 900 people have been evacuated and rail services suspended following more intense rainfall in the northeastern region of Emilia Romagna, Italian media reported on Tuesday. https://t.co/A7hnE8mXL0 — The Local Italy (@TheLocalItaly) May 16, 2023

The floods resulted in fallen trees, landslides, road closures, and disruptions to railway lines between cities in the affected areas. Some schools in certain towns were also closed, Fire Department reported.

Italy - Meteo, a Cesena esonda il Savio: persone bloccate sui tetti. Intervengono gli elicotteri. Allerta fiumi in Emilia Romagna. Evacuate oltre 900 personehttps://t.co/OVIX8GRfEy pic.twitter.com/4GSZxYYAp2 — Patrizia Giuliani (@PattiGiuliani) May 16, 2023

The region had already experienced heavy rainfall and river flooding earlier this month, resulting in several fatalities and the evacuation of hundreds of people.

The Italian authorities are working diligently to address the situation, providing assistance to the affected individuals and implementing measures to ensure their safety.

Rescue and relief teams, including firefighters, police, and volunteers, have been deployed to carry out the evacuations and provide support to those in need.

The Italian government, alongside humanitarian organizations and local authorities is coordinating relief efforts and mobilizing resources to aid in the recovery.