2 killed in Libya drone attack

ALBAWABA - At least two people were killed in drone strikes near Libya's western city of Zawiya, the Minister of Interior of the Libyan government posted on Twitter.

Esam Abuzareba said that the Zawiya region is being subjected to continuous drone attacks adding that in Libya "People's interests still come on top of the lives of citizens."

He maintained: "We deeply regret the attack on the Al Maya port point today, which resulted in the loss of two men from the Coast Guard Department of the Western Region. Our condolences to ourselves and the families of the victims in this painful loss."

المصالح الشخصية لا تزال تتفوق على حياة المواطنين وأمنهم وسلامتهم. يتعرض أهلنا في مدينة #الزاوية لقصف متواصل بحجج واهية يتم استخدامها لتصفية حسابات شخصية على حساب مصلحة الوطن والمواطن.



نعرب عن أسفنا الشديد للهجوم الذي تعرضت له نقطة ميناء المايه اليوم، والذي أسفر عن فقدان رجلان… — عصام أبوزريبة || ESAM ABUZAREBA (@SAbwzrybt) May 28, 2023

Several others were injured in the drone attacks that targeted Libya's Zawiya city including MP's nephew.

"Drone strikes hit sites in Al-Maya port near Zawiya for the second consecutive day," the local Al-Ahrar channel reported on Sunday.