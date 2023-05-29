2 killed in Libya drone attack

  1. Home
Published May 29th, 2023 - 07:24 GMT
Libya
A picture taken during a media tour organised by the Libyan Ministry of Defence's media office shows members of a military unit deployed in the western city of Zawiya on May 14, 2023, following clashes between armed groups. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - At least two people were killed in drone strikes near Libya's western city of Zawiya, the Minister of Interior of the Libyan government posted on Twitter.

Esam Abuzareba said that the Zawiya region is being subjected to continuous drone attacks adding that in Libya "People's interests still come on top of the lives of citizens."

He maintained: "We deeply regret the attack on the Al Maya port point today, which resulted in the loss of two men from the Coast Guard Department of the Western Region. Our condolences to ourselves and the families of the victims in this painful loss."

Several others were injured in the drone attacks that targeted Libya's Zawiya city including MP's nephew. 

"Drone strikes hit sites in Al-Maya port near Zawiya for the second consecutive day," the local Al-Ahrar channel reported on Sunday.

