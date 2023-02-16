2 killed in Pakistan train blast

ALBAWABA - At least two people were killed and three others were injured in an explosion aboard a passenger train in Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to news reports.

The Hindu said the blast occurred inside the Jaffar Express while en route to Rawalpindi, north of Punjab, from Quetta, west of Pakistan on the border with Afghanistan.

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, police sources said the blast happened in the train's washroom as soon as it arrived in Chichawatni, a district in the province.

Confirming the injuries and casualties, Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali said the nature of the blast was yet to be determined, the Dawn newspaper reported.