  3. 2 killed in rare protest in Sweida

2 killed in rare protest in Sweida

Published December 5th, 2022 - 06:18 GMT
Daraa
Billowing smoke in the southern Syrian city of Daraa. (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Two people, including one policemen, were reportedly killed in protests, which are continuing in the southern Syrian governorate of Sweida. 

Syrian government forces opened fire on protestors on Sunday, killing one and wounding four others, according to Anadolu, a Turkish news agency.  

Media reports also said that a policeman was killed in clashes with protesters. 

“At least one protester and one police officer were killed,” said chief Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, according to AFP.

Protesters complaining over high cost of living and corruption vented their frustration by ransacking the governor's office with footage of demonstrators showing them as saying "down with the Assad government."   

One person was killed and four others injured, when security forces opened fire to disperse the protestors, according to information gathered from local sources. 

Tags:SweidaSyriaclashesSyria RevolutionPoliceKilled

