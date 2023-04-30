2 killed in Russia’s Bryansk after Ukrainian shelling

  1. Home
Published April 30th, 2023 - 09:33 GMT
A Ukrainian Emergency Service Officer looks at a destroyed building in the village of Slatyne, Kharkiv region, on March 3,2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Two civilians were killed in a village in Russia’s Bryansk region following Ukrainian shelling of the area.

CNN quoted Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk, in a message on his Telegram channel early Sunday that a strike had "killed two civilians, unfortunately."

Screenshot of Bryans Governor Alexander Bogomaz on his Telegram channel on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
One residential building had been completely destroyed and another two houses were partially damaged, he said.

“Response teams continue to work at the site,” Bogomaz added.

The news comes in the wake of warnings from Kyiv that Ukraine is nearly prepared for a spring counteroffensive, which experts predict could be turning point in the conflict that began with Russia's invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

