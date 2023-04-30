2 killed in Russia’s Bryansk after Ukrainian shelling

ALBAWABA - Two civilians were killed in a village in Russia’s Bryansk region following Ukrainian shelling of the area.

CNN quoted Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk, in a message on his Telegram channel early Sunday that a strike had "killed two civilians, unfortunately."

Screenshot of Bryans Governor Alexander Bogomaz on his Telegram channel on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

One residential building had been completely destroyed and another two houses were partially damaged, he said.

“Response teams continue to work at the site,” Bogomaz added.

Two civilians have died in a village in Russia’s Bryansk region following Ukrainian shelling, according to a local governor.https://t.co/0OKm5NXADI — CNN International (@cnni) April 30, 2023

The news comes in the wake of warnings from Kyiv that Ukraine is nearly prepared for a spring counteroffensive, which experts predict could be turning point in the conflict that began with Russia's invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.