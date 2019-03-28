$2 Million is The Cost of The Gaza Bombings by Israeli Jets
The blockaded Gaza Strip sustained an estimated $2 million worth of damage as a result of fierce Israeli bombardments earlier this week, a Palestinian official said Thursday.
“Thirty housing units worth a total of $1.5 million were totally destroyed, while 500 others worth about $500,000 were partially damaged,” Naji Sarhan, undersecretary of Gaza’s Public Works and Housing Ministry, told reporters in Gaza City.
Hundreds of Palestinians have reportedly been rendered homeless as a result of Monday’s assault.
On Monday evening, Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip in ostensible retaliation for rockets fired into Israeli territory by Gaza-based resistance groups, which reportedly injured seven Israelis north of Tel Aviv.
The Israeli army also deployed missile-defense batteries across the country, while sending two additional infantry brigades to the Gaza-Israel buffer zone in advance of major Palestinian demonstrations expected on Saturday.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
