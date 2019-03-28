$2 Million is The Cost of The Gaza Bombings by Israeli Jets

Those strikes were in response to a rare long-distance rocket attack from the Palestinian enclave that hit a home north of Tel Aviv and wounded seven people early on Monday. (MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

The blockaded Gaza Strip sustained an estimated $2 million worth of damage as a result of fierce Israeli bombardments earlier this week, a Palestinian official said Thursday.

“Thirty housing units worth a total of $1.5 million were totally destroyed, while 500 others worth about $500,000 were partially damaged,” Naji Sarhan, undersecretary of Gaza’s Public Works and Housing Ministry, told reporters in Gaza City.

Hundreds of Palestinians have reportedly been rendered homeless as a result of Monday’s assault.

On Monday evening, Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip in ostensible retaliation for rockets fired into Israeli territory by Gaza-based resistance groups, which reportedly injured seven Israelis north of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli army also deployed missile-defense batteries across the country, while sending two additional infantry brigades to the Gaza-Israel buffer zone in advance of major Palestinian demonstrations expected on Saturday.



