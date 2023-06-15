2 North Korean missiles fall in Japan

ALBAWABA - United Nations' nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has arrived Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Grossi arrived in the area to assess the situation, after the destruction of ...
ALBAWABA - North Korea launched two missiles on Thursday. The two missiles landed in Japan's economic waters, according to Japanese authorities.
The Defense Ministry in Tokyo said earlier on Thursday that North Korea launched an apparent ballistic missile.
South Korean Yonhap News Agency also confirmed Japan's news about North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.