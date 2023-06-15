Breaking Headline

2 North Korean missiles fall in Japan

Published June 15th, 2023 - 12:01 GMT
Missile, North Korea
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - North Korea launched two missiles on Thursday. The two missiles landed in Japan's economic waters, according to Japanese authorities.

The Defense Ministry in Tokyo said earlier on Thursday that North Korea launched an apparent ballistic missile. 

South Korean Yonhap News Agency also confirmed Japan's news about North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.

Tags:missileJapanNorth Korea

