2 Palestinians Minors Injured From Israeli Bullets

Israeli border guards move away from a burning military vehicle during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators who took to the streets on the outskirts of Ramallah in West Bank. (AFP/ File)

Two Palestinian minors were injured with Israeli rubber-coated steel bullets during clashes that erupted near the Qalandiya checkpoint north of occupied Jerusalem, on Tuesday evening.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that two Palestinians injured with rubber-coated steel bullets arrived to the Palestine Medical Center, where their injuries were reported as moderate.

Clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces in response to the killing of Palestinian youth Muhammad Ali Dar Adwan.

Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear-gas bombs to suppress protesters, injuring the two minors, while others suffered tear-gas inhalation.

Dar Adwan was shot and killed by Israeli forces, on predawn Tuesday, during clashes in the Qalandiya refugee camp.

