2 Russian military commanders killed in Bakhmut

ALBAWABA - The Russian defense ministry announced on Sunday the death of two of its military commanders during clashes in the Bakhmut region, eastern Ukraine.

AFP reported citing the ministry that the "commander of the 4th motorised rifle brigade, Vyacheslav Makarov, and Yevgeny Brovko, deputy commander of the Army Corps for military-political work, had been killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine."

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that during the fighting near Bakhmut, deputy commander, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko, was killed. In the Ivanivske area, commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Makarov also died. — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 14, 2023

On Feb. 24, 2022, the Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

A year after the Russian invasion, the U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said that at least 8,000 non-combatants have been confirmed killed – with nearly 13,300 injured. The true number is likely to be substantially higher, OHCHR staff said.

The head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) Matilda Bogner announced earlier in Geneva that the civilian death toll in the southern city of Mariupol – besieged and bombarded by Russian missiles - had been particularly high.