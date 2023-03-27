20 killed in Saudi Arabia bus accident

ALBAWABA - 20 people died and 29 others were injured in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

A bus accident, carrying a group of pilgrims, occurred Monday afternoon, in Aqabat Shaar in Asir region, southwest of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi media outlets reported that the cause of the accident was a malfunction in the bus's brakes, which led to it colliding with a bridge, overturning and catching fire.

The horrific accident took place at Aqabat Shaar in Asir governoratehttps://t.co/gPL44mclM6 — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) March 27, 2023

The bus was on its way to Mecca, whereas the passengers intended to perform Umrah before the accident took place.

Information suggest that the passengers were of multiple nationalities, but their nationalities have not yet been revealed.

In addition, the health condition of the injured has not yet been disclosed.

At the moment of the accident, the civil defense teams, the Red Crescent and the concerned security authorities rushed to the site, while the bodies and the injured were being transported to a number of hospitals in the area.