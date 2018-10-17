20 Palestinians Arrested in West Bank Raids by Israeli Soldiers

Israeli forces detained at least 20 Palestinians, including the mother of a Palestinian attack suspect, during predawn raids across the occupied West Bank.



The Palestinian Prisoner's Society said, in a statement, that Israeli forces detained four Palestinians from the Hebron district in the southern West Bank, they were identified as Ayman Abu Maria, Bassel Khalid Abu Maria, Jihad Youssef al-Alami and Rabie Jawad al-Zaaqiq; they were all detained from the Beit Ummar town.



In the Bethlehem district in the central West Bank, Israeli forces detained three Palestinians; PPS identified them as Muhammad Riad al-Umour, son of Palestinian prisoner Riad al-Umour who is sentenced to 11 lifetime sentences, and Muhammad Hassan al-Umour from the Tuqu town and Ashraf al-Sajdi from the Dheisheh refugee camp.



Two Palestinians were detained from the Ramallah district in the central West Bank; he was identified as Raafat Jamal Abdo from the Kafr Nimeh town, and Adam Thabteh, 19, a Jerusalemite.



Israeli forces detained four Palestinians from the Jenin district in the northern West Bank, they were identified as Tareq Ziad Qatmash from the Silat al-Thahr town, and former prisoner Abed al-Jabbar Jarrar, Nasr Umour and Maher al-Akhras; they were detained while at the Zaatara checkpoint in southern Nablus district.



In the Nablus district in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces detained one Palestinian identified as Majdi Mustafa Issa , 34.



Two Palestinians were detained from the Tubas district in the northern West Bank; PPS identified them as Ahmad Mamun Daraghmeh and Muhammad Fathi Bani Odeh.



In the Tulkarem district in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces re-detained the mother of Ashraf Naawla, who had carried out a shooting attack in the Barkan industrial area ten days ago.



Wafaa Naawlawas previously detained by Israeli forces four times since the attack, along with other members of her family.



Three other Palestinians were detained from Tulkarem, they were identified as Abed al-Jabbar al-Ashqar, 28, Nathir Ahmad Jaar, 46, and teen Imad Nafeth Ahmas Saif, 16.



Israeli search and detention raids are a nightly occurrence in Palestinian cities, towns, and refugee camps across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.



According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,640 Palestinian prisoners currently being held in Israeli prisons, of whom 270 are child prisoners, and 50 are under the age of 16.

