A 20-Year-Old Palestinian Killed by Israeli Forces (AFP)

Israeli forces kill a 20-year-old Palestinian man in Jenin.
A Palestinian man was killed by the Israeli military during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
🖼️ Martyr Rafiq Riyad Ghanem “20” from #Jenin pic.twitter.com/Tgz8PhHMLG— Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) July 6, 2022
Rafiq Riyad Ghannem, 20, was "shot by the occupation (Israeli army)" near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the ministry said in a statement.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
