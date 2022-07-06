  1. Home
  3. A 20-Year-Old Palestinian Killed by Israeli Forces (AFP)

Published July 6th, 2022 - 06:47 GMT
Palestinian man
Israeli security forces fire teargas towards Palestinian protesters following a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the village of Tarqumiya, northwest of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on June 11, 2022. (Photo by MOSAB SHAWER / AFP)
Israeli forces kill a 20-year-old Palestinian man in Jenin.

A Palestinian man was killed by the Israeli military during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Rafiq Riyad Ghannem, 20, was "shot by the occupation (Israeli army)" near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

