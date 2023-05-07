200 dead in Congo floods, hundreds missing

ALBAWABA - At least 200 people have been killed, and hundreds are still missing, in the recent floods and landslides that hit eastern Congo.

203 bodies have been recovered so far, "amid the continued efforts of search teams" to find more bodies, local authorities announced Sunday.

Heavy rain has left thousands suffering in East Africa. It hit parts of Uganda and Kenya, causing floods and landslides in Rwanda.

ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا الفيضانات في الكونغو إلى نحو 200 قتيل https://t.co/cTzotV67cE — 26September (@26sepnet) May 7, 2023

East Africa, historically, is known for witnessing floods during the rainy seasons.

Flash floods and landslides have caused devastation in eastern DR Congo, killing more than 200 people and leaving many more still missing ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nFaWSkSxpC — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 7, 2023

Climate experts do expect that floods' intensity and frequency would increase due to climate change.

More than 200 people have been killed by flash floods and landslides in the Congo.



Survivors are digging through the ruins of homes looking for bodies.



Read more: https://t.co/QJcSW45bq4 pic.twitter.com/v2bv6ILgbZ — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 7, 2023

In 2022, at least 100 people died after floods devastated parts of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.