200 dead in Congo floods, hundreds missing

Published May 7th, 2023 - 11:26 GMT
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - At least 200 people have been killed, and hundreds are still missing, in the recent floods and landslides that hit eastern Congo.

203 bodies have been recovered so far, "amid the continued efforts of search teams" to find more bodies, local authorities announced Sunday.

Heavy rain has left thousands suffering in East Africa. It hit parts of Uganda and Kenya, causing floods and landslides in Rwanda.

East Africa, historically, is known for witnessing floods during the rainy seasons.

Climate experts do expect that floods' intensity and frequency would increase due to climate change.

In 2022, at least 100 people died after floods devastated parts of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

 

Tags:FloodsCongoLandslidesEastern CongoUgandaKenyaRwanda

