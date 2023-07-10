200 migrants missing in the Atlantic near Spain

ALBAWABA - Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin after the paramilitary group's rebellion back in June. On June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of ...
ALBAWABA - Spanish Coastal Guards deployed a plane in search of 200 migrants who went missing in the Atlantic after their boat left Senegal.
"With the plane, we have been searching a very wide area south of Gran Canaria and Tenerife but we haven't found it," Spanish Maritime Safety and Rescue Society spokeswoman said.