Putin met with Prigozhin after Wagner rebellion

July 10th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin after the paramilitary group's rebellion back in June. On June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of ...
200 migrants missing in the Atlantic near Spain

Published July 10th, 2023 - 12:10 GMT
ALBAWABA  - Spanish Coastal Guards deployed a plane in search of 200 migrants who went missing in the Atlantic after their boat left Senegal. 

"With the plane, we have been searching a very wide area south of Gran Canaria and Tenerife but we haven't found it," Spanish Maritime Safety and Rescue Society spokeswoman said. 

