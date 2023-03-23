  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 2000 Palestinian prisoner suspend hunger strike

2000 Palestinian prisoner suspend hunger strike

Published March 23rd, 2023 - 11:01 GMT
2000 Palestinian prisoner suspend hunger strike
Shutterstock
Highlights
Since Feb.14, Palestinian prisoners have been protesting against certain procedures and instructions taken by the Israeli prison administration.

ALBAWABA - 2,000 Palestinian prisoners suspended their hunger strike, which was scheduled to begin on the first day of Ramadan, in response to decisions they described as "arbitrary" by Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, after reaching satisfactory solutions with the Israeli government.

Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons decided on Wednesday evening to suspend their mass hunger strike in Israeli prisons, according to the Palestinian News & Information Agency, WAFA.

This came after the stoppage of "punitive and arbitrary measures against them," according to a joint statement by the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

The statement said, "After stopping the punitive and arbitrary measures against the prisoners, it was agreed to suspend the hunger strike."

The agreement stipulated the regular use of public telephones for male and female prisoners and bringing isolated prisoners out of their isolation.

In addition, the agreement stipulated that any measures taken against the prisoners, in the future, must be taken through the Israeli cabinet, and not through Ben-Gvir.

Since Feb.14, Palestinian prisoners have been protesting against certain procedures and instructions taken by the Israeli prison administration.

As part of their escalatory steps, some 2,000 prisoners had decided to go on a hunger strike, starting Thursday, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ben-Gvir had ratified draft laws against prisoners, the most prominent of which was the execution of prisoners and depriving them of treatment.

In addition, controlling the amount of water prisoners use, reducing the duration of bathing, providing them with poor bread, doubling raids and searches, and so on.

The number of prisoners in Israeli prisons is 4,800, including 170 children and 29 female prisoners, according to official data issued by the prisoners' society.

Tags:IsraelPalestineprisonersIsraeli prisonshunger strike

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...