At 21,386 Infections Jordan Tolls The Highest Daily Covid Cases Since 2020

ALBAWABA - Jordan registers the highest Covid-19 daily cases at 21,386 for Friday.

This is the highest-ever daily rise since the pandemic started with 17 COVID-19 related deaths according to the Petra News Agency.

Jordan's Ministry of Health puts it thus: Friday's fatalities and infections means the total caseload and death toll from the disease have increased to 1,301,492 and 13,288 and respectively, since the outbreak began in March of 2020.



The number of cases that required admission to hospitals today stood at 228, while 228 cases have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Petra stated.



It said added that 74,731 PCR tests were collected on Friday, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the start of the pandemic to 14,963,667, and that the positivity rate today was about 28.62 per cent.