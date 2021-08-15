  1. Home
  3. 22 Killed, 79 Injured in Fuel Tank Blast in Lebanon

Published August 15th, 2021 - 05:55 GMT
Fuel tank blast kills dozens in Lebanon.

Lebanon's Health Ministry revealed that 22 people were killed and 79 others were injured in a fuel tank explosion in the Akkar region, north of the country.

Local sources said the Red Cross is transferring injured people to the nearest hospitals in Akkar and Tripoli.

Moreover, the Lebanese army, internal security forces, civil defense and civilians, along with the Red Cross, are participating in the evacuation of the victims in the fuel tank blast.

Over a 13 ambulances and dozens of paramedics are on the ground ready to the help.

