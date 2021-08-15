22 Killed, 79 Injured in Fuel Tank Blast in Lebanon

Lebanon's Health Ministry revealed that 22 people were killed and 79 others were injured in a fuel tank explosion in the Akkar region, north of the country.

Local sources said the Red Cross is transferring injured people to the nearest hospitals in Akkar and Tripoli.

الرئيس عون أعرب عن ألمه الشديد على ضحايا انفجار خزان المحروقات ليل أمس في بلدة التليل في منطقة عكار والذي أودى بحياة عشرات الضحايا البريئة، متمنياً الشفاء العاجل للجرحى — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) August 15, 2021

Moreover, the Lebanese army, internal security forces, civil defense and civilians, along with the Red Cross, are participating in the evacuation of the victims in the fuel tank blast.

Over a 13 ambulances and dozens of paramedics are on the ground ready to the help.