2,238 Killed by Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak in China

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has risen to 2,238, the country’s National Health Commission said Friday.

The commission said there are 75,465 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, 11,633 of which are in critical condition.

More than 18,260 people have been discharged from hospitals after successfully recovering.

According to the latest reports, 889 people have died in the past 24 hours.



In an earlier statement, Chinese health authorities said the coronavirus posed more of a risk to the elderly, men and people suffering from diseases.

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus – and other affected areas of China, placing them under quarantine and monitoring.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

