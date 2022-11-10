230 bodies: Shocked Libyans wake up to new massacre in Tarhuna

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published November 10th, 2022 - 08:43 GMT
230 bodies unearthed in Libya's Tarhouna
Mourners pray over the bodies found in Tarhuna mass graves in the once militia-controlled town, in Tripoli on January 22, 2020 Mahmud TURKIA AFP/File

ALBAWABA - Shock continues in Libya as 230 bodies were unearthed in different sites in Tarhuna, a city to the south of Tripoli.  

News of the new atrocity was announced by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Asad Ahmad Khan. It is being splashed on the social media according to Anadolu

Mr Khan was addressing the UN Security Council and was speaking after his visits to Libya and had documented and uploaded his findings pf audio and video records of the mass crimes on social media account of the ICC.

But there is a strange twist to the tale as evidenced by the next tweet:

However, the ICC prosecutor submitted new applications for arrest warrants stemming from his investigations of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya.

The city of Tarhuna was liberated on June 5, 2020 from militias loyal to Khalifa Haftar. Since then, bodies have been recovered from mass graves discovered almost every day, according to the Turkish news agency.

