230 bodies: Shocked Libyans wake up to new massacre in Tarhuna

ALBAWABA - Shock continues in Libya as 230 bodies were unearthed in different sites in Tarhuna, a city to the south of Tripoli.

Authorities in #Libya have unearthed 230 bodies, mostly unidentified, from sites in #Tarhuna, a city south of the capital Tripoli, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6YmDsBEkGl — Al-Estiklal English (@alestiklalen) November 10, 2022

News of the new atrocity was announced by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Asad Ahmad Khan. It is being splashed on the social media according to Anadolu.

Khan’s visit of #Tarhuna’s mass graves as part of his #Libya visit, does not bode well.



Several other areas & communities have been affected by war crimes in recent yrs.



Tarhuna’s ordeal—although very profound—has become a hollow cliché, which only hypocrites present as unique. https://t.co/T7dPsbUJSm — Jalel Harchaoui جلال حرشاوي (@JMJalel_H) November 7, 2022

Mr Khan was addressing the UN Security Council and was speaking after his visits to Libya and had documented and uploaded his findings pf audio and video records of the mass crimes on social media account of the ICC.

But there is a strange twist to the tale as evidenced by the next tweet:

A day after visiting sites of mass graves in Tarhuna city, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan visits Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, the renegade general behind mass killings in eastern and western #Libya. pic.twitter.com/igc2tnc9WP — The Libya Observer (@Lyobserver) November 8, 2022

However, the ICC prosecutor submitted new applications for arrest warrants stemming from his investigations of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya.

International Criminal Court submits new applications for arrest warrants stemming from investigations of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libyahttps://t.co/K9zWKvxPoX — TRT World (@trtworld) November 10, 2022

The city of Tarhuna was liberated on June 5, 2020 from militias loyal to Khalifa Haftar. Since then, bodies have been recovered from mass graves discovered almost every day, according to the Turkish news agency.