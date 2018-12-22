24 Killed, Including 8 Children in U.S. Raid on Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr

Fresh aerial attacks against residential areas in #Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr, using internationally-banned cluster bombs (Twitter)

The U.S. and its allies have conducted air raids on Syria’s eastern Dayr al-Zawr province, killing more than two dozen people, including eight children.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the deadly strikes hit the village of al-Sha'afa, situated on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, on Friday.

"At least 27 people were killed this morning in al-Sha'afa," SOHR head Rami Abdel Rahman said, adding that several people were seriously injured in the US-led coalition attacks.

He further noted that eight children were among the civilian victims of the airstrikes.

Al-Shaafa and Hajin are the two main villages in the last pocket of territory still occupied by the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in Dayr al-Zawr near the Iraqi border.

The Syrian army managed to liberate Dayr Al-Zawr city from the grip of ISIS in November 2017.

The U.S. and its allies have been bombarding what they call ISIS positions inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a U.N. mandate.

The aerial assaults have failed to fulfill their declared aim of countering terrorism, but destroyed much of Syria's infrastructure and left many civilian casualties.

The fresh U.S. air raids came two days after President Donald Trump announced an abrupt decision to pull out American troops from Syria after claiming victory over ISIS there.

The Pentagon also confirmed that it had started the process of withdrawing all 2,000 American troops from Syria

Trump's announcement, however, raised concerns among Washington's European and regional allies, which have long been supporting a myriad of anti-Damascus militants.

Analysts described U.S. forces' withdrawal from Syria as a victory for Damascus and its allies, which was made possible through the resistance of the Syrian nation and government during the foreign-sponsored militancy in the Arab country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.