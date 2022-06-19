  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 2400 Israelis Travel to Turkey; Naftali Bennett Warns Iran

2400 Israelis Travel to Turkey; Naftali Bennett Warns Iran

Published June 19th, 2022 - 01:05 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - 2400 Israelis have reached Turkey today for tourism. The Israeli government of Naftali Bennett has warned Iran not to think about carrying out attacks on their nationals or there will be grave consequences. 

The Lebanese daily Annahar reported the breaking news as it developed. Bennett said Iran will pay a heavy price if it targets its citizens who are in Turkey, especially in Istanbul.

Last week Israel issued a warning asking its citizens to cancel its planned visits to Turkey.


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...