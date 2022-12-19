26 prisoners escape from jail in Lebanon

ALBAWABA - Twenty-six Lebanese inmates escaped from Lebanese jail, Monday, early morning.
The dramatic escape was from the Jeb Jannine prison in West Beqaa, the state-run National News Agency reported.
Most of the escapees are convicted of drug and weapons trafficking charges.
The Lebanese authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the prison break according to Anadolu, pointing out that prisons are suffering greatly from the economic crisis.
