29th November is The UN Solidarity Day With The Palestinians

ALBAWABA - The date is very important as 29th November is the International Day of Solidarity With The Palestinian People as declared by the United Nations. On this day in 1947 the UN declared the partition plan of Palestine.

UN Int'l Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People🇵🇸



20 Facts on the Occupation of Palestine:https://t.co/FMf2Zw6ov9



The only solution for #Palestine is a national referendum with the participation of all Palestinians and their descendants.#PalestineDay #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/xBXMiR0NOw — ☫ Iran Embassy in The Hague, The Netherlands (@IRAN_in_NL) November 29, 2021

It was to be disastrous for the next year - May 1948 - it led to the establishment of the state of Israel and the start of a war that lead to the expulsion of around 750 Palestinians from their homes, thus becoming refugees.

🇵🇸 29th of November is the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinians. On this very same day in 1947 the UN declared the partition plan of Palestine. #JusticeForPalestine#InternationalSolidaritywithPalestine pic.twitter.com/Vw0EfGCChj — 🌹IUSY (@IUSY_Global) November 29, 2021

This day marks the 43th year of solidarity with the Palestinian people as 29th November was "chosen for its meaning and significance to Palestinians, as it also marks the unjust and unethical UN-led partition of Palestine. This was through its UN General Assembly Resolution 181.

On Monday November 29,2021, the World will come together to observe the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian people.

The annual event, organized by the UN within the framework of its media program on the question of Palestine,... pic.twitter.com/z5SwekCPhR — Palestine Embassy In Kenya (@palestinekenya) November 26, 2021



The United Nations Palestinian Rights Committee states, under the hashtag (#PalestineDay)provides an opportunity for the international community to focus its attention on the fact that the people of (#Palestine) are yet to obtain the right to self-determination as defined by the UN General Assembly.

Fantastic panel with the three UN Special rapporteurs on human rights in Palestine from 2001 to present day: profs Dugard, Falk and Lynk, moderated by the inimitable @ArdiImseis on the international day of solidarity with Palestinian people. Important analysis of Palestine / UN https://t.co/iPZ3f4h1Gc — Alice Panepinto (@AlicePanepinto) November 29, 2021

Much has been written on this day. One named Tourage Nikkhah states "the real (#Palestine day) is the day of the liberation of Palestine from occupation of the cancer called (#ApartheidIsrael) after 73 years."

On new #UN shenanigans :

The real #Palestine day is the day of libration of Palestine from occupation of the cancer called #ApartheidIsrael after 73 years

Don't even try to fool the word — Tourage Nikkhah (@NikkhahTourage) November 29, 2021



