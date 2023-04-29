3 civilians injured in Israeli bombing on Homs

ALBAWABA - Three Syrians were injured as a result of an Israeli aggression on Homs. The Syrian Air Defense Force intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.

At approximately 12:50 am (Local time), Saturday, Israel carried out an air attack with a number of missiles from the direction of northern Lebanon, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Homs, Syria Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Three civilians injured in an #Israeli aggression that targeted some sites in the vicinity of #Homs central province.👇https://t.co/EA4gnMEglx — SANAEnglishOfficial (@SANAEnOfficial) April 29, 2023

Sources confirmed that the aggression resulted in the injury of three civilians, the ignition of a civilian gas tank, and the burning of a number of tanks and trucks.

مشاهد من تصدي الدفاعات الجوية السورية للعدوان الصهيوني على #حمص pic.twitter.com/ruJ34aTcjV — حسين مرتضى Hussein Mortada (@HoseinMortada) April 28, 2023

Syrian official reports announced that the air defenses of the Syrian army "confronted hostile targets in the sky of Homs and succeeded in shooting down some of them."

#syria #israel #Rockets

Three civilians were injured and a gas station set on fire early Saturday near the Syrian city of Homs in an attack that Syria blamed on Israeli rockets, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported, citing a military official. pic.twitter.com/bPo5tR3HON — Maestro Informations (@Maestroinfoo) April 29, 2023

On Thursday, Russia condemned the increasing Israeli raids on Syrian territory and the lack of any response by the United Nations to them.