3 civilians injured in Israeli bombing on Homs

Published April 29th, 2023 - 10:04 GMT
ALBAWABA - Three Syrians were injured as a result of an Israeli aggression on Homs. The Syrian Air Defense Force intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.

At approximately 12:50 am (Local time), Saturday, Israel carried out an air attack with a number of missiles from the direction of northern Lebanon, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Homs, Syria Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Sources confirmed that the aggression resulted in the injury of three civilians, the ignition of a civilian gas tank, and the burning of a number of tanks and trucks.

Syrian official reports announced that the air defenses of the Syrian army "confronted hostile targets in the sky of Homs and succeeded in shooting down some of them."

On Thursday, Russia condemned the increasing Israeli raids on Syrian territory and the lack of any response by the United Nations to them.

 

