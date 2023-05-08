3 dead in India military plane crash

ALBAWABA - At least three people were killed when an India's Air Force MiG-21 crashed in the state of Rajasthan, west of the country.

The military plane crashed, Monday morning, "during a routine training flight," according to the Indian Air Force, which confirmed that the pilot ejected from the plane safely and was slightly injured.

Indian media outlets suggested that the dead were civilians, and the plane fell on them. It was reported that the plane crashed into a house, and that a number of people were injured.

Soviet-made MiG-21s entered service in India in the 1960s, but their many accidents earned them the nickname "flying coffins."

The cause of the accident is still unknown yet; however, an investigation has been opened.