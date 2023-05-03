3 injured in China 5.2-magnitude earthquake

ALBAWABA - Three people were injured in a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Baoshan City, Yunnan Province, southwest China. The earthquake caused significant damage to the infrastructure.

The epicenter was monitored at 25.35 degrees north latitude and 99.28 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 kilometers, China Earthquake Networks Center said.

Baoshan deputy mayor Zhang Yunyi announced Wednesday that the earthquake, that jolted on Tuesday, left three people "slightly injured", and caused varying damage to residential homes, water and electricity supply, traffic, communications and other infrastructure facilities in and around the epicenter area.

Local authorities launched a level three emergency response and rescue teams rushed to the quake-hit area. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage at the time of the earthquake.

According to Zhang, more than 2,400 have been sent to the quake-affected area for search and rescue operations.

365 tents, 734 folding beds and 1,470 cotton quilts have been allocated to the affected areas, after 2,805 homes were announced damaged. More than 11,000 local residents have been moved to safer places.