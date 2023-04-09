3 injured in US mall shooting

  1. Home
Published April 9th, 2023 - 08:47 GMT
Some reports suggested that two of the injured were in critical condition

ALBAWABA - Three people were wounded in a shooting at a shopping mall in Delaware, located in the central part of U.S.

Delaware State Police (DSP) announced that a shooting incident occurred in a food court at Christiana Mall, located in the north of the state, on Saturday evening, and resulted in the injury of three people.

The police did not disclose the condition of the three injured. It only said they were all taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

But some reports suggested that two of the injured were in critical condition.

On its Twitter account, DSP called on citizens to avoid passing in the area where the mall is located.

The mall has been evacuated of shoppers, at the time, while emergency personnel were present at the scene.

An investigation is underway to find out all the circumstances of the incident, however, according to DSP, the suspect is not in its custody yet.

On April 3, U.S. authorities announced that a person was injured in a shooting that occurred in a shopping center in the suburbs of Virginia.

