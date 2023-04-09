3 injured in US mall shooting

ALBAWABA - Three people were wounded in a shooting at a shopping mall in Delaware, located in the central part of U.S.

We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area. Please continue to avoid the area as DSP gathers more info. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) April 9, 2023

Delaware State Police (DSP) announced that a shooting incident occurred in a food court at Christiana Mall, located in the north of the state, on Saturday evening, and resulted in the injury of three people.

Mall shooting in Delaware pic.twitter.com/vvvvxdko6H — Monica Jennings (@Newmoni84) April 9, 2023

The police did not disclose the condition of the three injured. It only said they were all taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

DSP thanks the public for their patience and continued cooperation. The mall has been evacuated. For anyone still trying to locate a loved one/friend who was at the mall, please respond to the reunification site- the north entrance by the AT&T store. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) April 9, 2023

But some reports suggested that two of the injured were in critical condition.

On its Twitter account, DSP called on citizens to avoid passing in the area where the mall is located.

DSP is still actively investigating this shooting. Anyone with info regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective H. Carroll by calling (302) 365-8467 or send a tip to DE Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. Additional info will be provided in an upcoming news release. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) April 9, 2023

The mall has been evacuated of shoppers, at the time, while emergency personnel were present at the scene.

An investigation is underway to find out all the circumstances of the incident, however, according to DSP, the suspect is not in its custody yet.

DSP can confirm that the suspect is not in custody at this time. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) April 9, 2023

On April 3, U.S. authorities announced that a person was injured in a shooting that occurred in a shopping center in the suburbs of Virginia.