  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 3 journalists die covering the World Cup in Qatar

3 journalists die covering the World Cup in Qatar

Published December 13th, 2022 - 11:17 GMT
in remembrance of those that died
A woman sits between graves lights installed on the stands of a football stadium in Herne, western Germany, on November 20, 2022, during a protest in remembrance to those who died during the construction of the World Cup stadiums in Qatar. An installation of 3500 sandbags and 20000 grave lights is set in a football stadium in Herne to protest against the World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Roberto Pfeil / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Three journalists died covering FIFA's World Cup in Qatar. The news is trending on the social media.

News of the last death is of the Briton Roger Pearce who worked as a sports technical director of the ITV network in the UK.  

His death, recently trending on the social networks, was on 21 November. The last to die was US sports journalist Grant Wahl who died on 9th February while covering a football match. He died in the stadium during the Argentina-Netherland match. But it is thought he died because of health problems.

As well news of the death of an Arab photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam Misslam working for the Qatari Al Kass TV was reported shortly after. 

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...