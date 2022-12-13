3 journalists die covering the World Cup in Qatar

ALBAWABA - Three journalists died covering FIFA's World Cup in Qatar. The news is trending on the social media.

Troisième journaliste (65 ans) qui meurt au Qatar !

son corps a été rapatrié aux USA, l'autopsie est en cours.



Third journalist confirmed dead at Qatar 2022: Roger Pearce suffers same fate as Grant Wahl https://t.co/K2hAfoeaIa — Lefuneste Hilarion (@LefunesteH) December 13, 2022

News of the last death is of the Briton Roger Pearce who worked as a sports technical director of the ITV network in the UK.

Grant Wahl, 48 y/o soccer reporter, was kicked out of a game at the World Cup by Qatari officials when he showed up wearing a rainbow flag shirt a few weeks ago. Today he died while covering the Netherlands v Argentina game. This deserves a full investigation. Super suspicious pic.twitter.com/O3Tueygrem — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) December 10, 2022

His death, recently trending on the social networks, was on 21 November. The last to die was US sports journalist Grant Wahl who died on 9th February while covering a football match. He died in the stadium during the Argentina-Netherland match. But it is thought he died because of health problems.

Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently.

Al- Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/M1ZyoBJWkW — Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) December 10, 2022

As well news of the death of an Arab photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam Misslam working for the Qatari Al Kass TV was reported shortly after.