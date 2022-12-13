3 killed in 'Chinese Hotel' in Kabul

  1. Home
Published December 13th, 2022 - 08:18 GMT
Chinese hotel in Kabul
A general view shows burnt and broken windows a day after a deadly attack by gunmen at a hotel in Kabul on December 13, 2022. At least three people were killed when gunmen attacked a hotel popular with Chinese business people in the Afghan capital on December 12, with witnesses reporting multiple blasts and several bursts of gunfire, as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The story of the Kabul hotel that was attacked Monday, continues to trend and make headways in the news.

The attack on the hotel frequented by many Chinese businesspeople was attacked in the afternoon in the middle of the Afghan capital and blasts heard all over the city. 

At least three people were killed in the Longan Hotel bombing were gunfire was heard with smoke in the sky as Taliban security forces rushed to the scene and sealed off the area. ISIS later claimed claimed responsibility according to AFP

It added the Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency NGO, which operates a hospital just one kilometre from the blast site, said it had received 21 casualties, including three people dead on arrival.

 

 

Tags:KabulAfghanistanChinese

