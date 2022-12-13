3 killed in 'Chinese Hotel' in Kabul

ALBAWABA - The story of the Kabul hotel that was attacked Monday, continues to trend and make headways in the news.

Chinese Hotel in Kabul under attack.Reportedly,seven Chinese killed so far. Certainly AMERICANS can’t digest Chinese influence in Afghanistan 👇👇👇* — abu asharib (@abuasharib3) December 13, 2022

The attack on the hotel frequented by many Chinese businesspeople was attacked in the afternoon in the middle of the Afghan capital and blasts heard all over the city.

bomb-and-gun attack targeting a hotel in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, Monday, killed at least three assailants and wounded 21 other people, including two foreigners.https://t.co/SaOnrjY0ka — Ryan_Rory (@RyanRory3) December 13, 2022

At least three people were killed in the Longan Hotel bombing were gunfire was heard with smoke in the sky as Taliban security forces rushed to the scene and sealed off the area. ISIS later claimed claimed responsibility according to AFP.

Security news:

1- The Intelligence forces of Nangarhar province conducted an operation on a hideout of ISKP in Jalalabad and killed 3 insurgents

2- The attack on a hotel in Kabul ended with all 3 attackers gunned down

3- 10 people detained in connection to drug trafficking

6/8 — M. Amin(یوسف)محمدامین (@yosuf_amin) December 13, 2022

It added the Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency NGO, which operates a hospital just one kilometre from the blast site, said it had received 21 casualties, including three people dead on arrival.