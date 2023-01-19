3 killed in continued protests in Peru

ALBAWABA - At least three people were killed in Peru amid protests against President Dina Boluarte.

Nearly four dozen people have been killed in the violent demonstrations that followed the ouster of former leader Pedro Castillo.

The BBC said Peruvian police used tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital Lima, where "thousands of protesters from rural areas have spent days converging."

In the southern town of Macusani, a 35-year-old woman died in clashes between police and protesters on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old woman "was admitted to emergency services without vital signs," the San Martin de Porres hospital said, the AFP reported.

#UPDATE At least one person has died in clashes between protesters and police in the Peruvian town of Macusani, the hospital where the victim was taken says.



The latest death brings the total toll to 43 since the start of the protests against President Dina Boluarte in December pic.twitter.com/C0jITUspb2 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 19, 2023

Protesters set fire to the police station and judicial office in the southern Peruvian town of Macusani after two people were killed and another seriously injured by gunfire amid antigovernment protests. https://t.co/VPCIYbXUlz — The Associated Press (@AP) January 19, 2023

Two more deaths were reported in the northern La Libertad region because of blockades, according to BBC.

The protesters are calling for Bolurate's resignation and the release of their former left-wing president from detention. They have also demanded new election.

Castillo is being questioned since his December arrest on grounds that he sought to dissolve Congress. He was charged with rebellion and conspiracy, which he denied.