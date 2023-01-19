3 killed in continued protests in Peru

  1. Home
Published January 19th, 2023 - 07:45 GMT
TOPSHOT - A police officer throws smoke while people protest against the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Lima on January 17, 2023. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte asked this Tuesday to the hundreds of protesters from various regions of the country who are heading to Lima to protest against their government to do so in "peace and calm." (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP)

ALBAWABA - At least three people were killed in Peru amid protests against  President Dina Boluarte.

Nearly four dozen people have been killed in the violent demonstrations that followed the ouster of former leader Pedro Castillo.

The BBC said Peruvian police used tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital Lima, where "thousands of protesters from rural areas have spent days converging."

In the southern town of Macusani, a 35-year-old woman died in clashes between police and protesters on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old woman "was admitted to emergency services without vital signs," the San Martin de Porres hospital said, the AFP reported.

Two more deaths were reported in the northern La Libertad region because of blockades, according to BBC.

The protesters are calling for Bolurate's resignation and the release of their former left-wing president from detention. They have also demanded new election.

Castillo is being questioned since his December arrest on grounds that he sought to dissolve Congress. He was charged with rebellion and conspiracy, which he denied.

