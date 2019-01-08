At Least 3 Killed in Car Blast in Iraq’s Tikrit

Iraqi anti-terrorist forces.( AFP/ File Photo)

At least three people were killed in a car bombing in the northern Iraqi city of Tikrit on Tuesday, according to a local police officer.

A car-bomb exploded near a police checkpoint in the city, Police Lieutenant Numan al-Jabouri told Anadolu Agency.

He said four other people were injured in the attack.

Though no group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, Iraqi authorities usually blame the Daesh terrorist group for that kind of attacks.

In the summer of 2014, Daesh overran much of northern and western Iraq.

After a three-year war, the Iraqi government declared late in 2017 that Daesh's military presence in Iraq had been all but ended through operations backed by a U.S.-led international alliance.

This article has been adapted from its original source.