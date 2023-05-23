3 Reich Citizens members detained in Germany

ALBAWABA - Federal prosecutor's office announced the detention of 3 far-right extremist group members, who are connected to an alleged coup attempt by the Reichsbuerger, or Reich Citizens.

The three extremist group suspect members, identified as Johanna F.-J., Hans-Joachim H., and Steffen W., have been arrested Monday evening in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

According to a statement by the prosecutor's office, the detainees are accused of collusion with the terrorist organization, the Reich Citizens.

German police arrested 25 members of the Reich Citizens, in December, including a self-proclaimed prince, a retired paratrooper, and a former judge, on suspicion of preparing a violent coup against the government.