3 US Marines killed in the aircraft crashing in Australia

ALBAWABA - Three American soldiers have been injured during an Osprey military aircraft crash on a remote island north of Australia's mainland while taking part in a military drill on ...
August 27th, 2023
ALBAWABA - US officials announced that 3 US Marines personnel have been killed and 20 others were injured in the Osprey military aircraft crashing on a remote island north of Australia's mainland.

"There were a total of 23 personnel on board. Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition," a US Marines official said in a statement.

