30 injured in Bangladesh train collision

Published April 17th, 2023 - 11:24 GMT
It led to the derailment and severe of seven vehicles and a locomotive

ALBAWABA - 30 people were injured, with five in critical condition, in a collision between a civilian train and a freight train in Comilla, Bangladesh.

The collision occurred on Sunday evening when an express train, which was traveling at a speed of 70 km per hour, collided with a freight train. It led to the derailment and severe of seven vehicles and a locomotive.

The railway company confirmed that the accident occurred as a result of a malfunction in the station's signaling system, which led to the wrong way to divert the train to another track.

The official authorities have not yet revealed the health condition of the injured yet. But sources suggested that five of them are in critical condition.

In the recent period, train accidents have been repeated in different cities, resulting in injuries, deaths and severe damages.

