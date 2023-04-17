30 injured in Bangladesh train collision

ALBAWABA - 30 people were injured, with five in critical condition, in a collision between a civilian train and a freight train in Comilla, Bangladesh.

The collision occurred on Sunday evening when an express train, which was traveling at a speed of 70 km per hour, collided with a freight train. It led to the derailment and severe of seven vehicles and a locomotive.

7 coaches derailed in a collision between a passenger and freight train in Comilla, Bangladesh. 30 people have been rescued injured in the collision of two trains. Many are still stuck inside. Rescue work is ongoing. The accident took place at Hasanpur in Comilla's Langalcourt. pic.twitter.com/LsU5d2iDMi — Hossain Tareq (@HossainTareq6) April 16, 2023

The railway company confirmed that the accident occurred as a result of a malfunction in the station's signaling system, which led to the wrong way to divert the train to another track.

The official authorities have not yet revealed the health condition of the injured yet. But sources suggested that five of them are in critical condition.

In the recent period, train accidents have been repeated in different cities, resulting in injuries, deaths and severe damages.