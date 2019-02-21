30 Palestinian Hebron School Kids Tear-Gased by Israeli Army

Palestinian student were injured after Israeli forces shower their school with tear gas (Twitter)

Thirty Palestinian students suffered tear-gas suffocation, on Thursday morning, as Israeli forces and settlers attacked students of an elementary school in the Old City of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank.

Medical sources told Ma’an that one student was in a difficult condition and was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

According to locals, Israeli forces fired tear-gas bombs targeting students of the Hebron Elementary School while around and inside the school, early Thursday morning.

Some 800 notoriously aggressive Israeli settlers now live under the protection of the Israeli military in the Old City of Hebron, surrounded by more than 30,000 Palestinians.

Palestinian residents of the Old City face a large Israeli military presence on a daily basis, with at least 20 checkpoints set up at the entrances of many streets, as well as the entrance of the Ibrahimi Mosque itself.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers move freely on the street, drive cars, and carry machine guns.

This article has been adapted from its original source.