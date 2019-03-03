300 Israelis Protest Against Netanyahu, Demand His Resignation

Israeli protesters participated in a march demanding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resign over corruption allegations (AFP)

About 300 Israeli protesters participated in a march demanding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resign over corruption allegations, on Saturday evening, in Tel Aviv, in central Israel.

Haaretz news outlet reported that protesters marched towards the Likud headquarters in central Tel Aviv, where they were met a number of counter-protesters.

Protesters held signs which read slogans such as, “Bibi to prison” and “Only the corrupt are afraid of court.”

Meanwhile, the counter-protesters chanted “King Netanyahu” and “End the persecution: A government should be brought down only by the ballot box.”

Sources added that Israeli MK Michal Rozin from the political party Meretz, told protesters that Netanyahu should have stepped down after Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit announced his decision to indict Netanyahu for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate cases.

“Netanyahu should have opened his speech with two words: I resign.”

Rozin described Netanyahu as “a person who makes shameless threats against prosecutors is acting like the head of a crime organization, rather than a prime minister.”

